Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 22.4% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

