Comparing BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) & Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF)

Indutrade AB (publ) and BlueLinx are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Indutrade AB (publ) and BlueLinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A BlueLinx 1.26% 12.14% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlueLinx $3.14 billion 0.28 $48.54 million $5.33 19.34

This table compares Indutrade AB (publ) and BlueLinx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BlueLinx has higher revenue and earnings than Indutrade AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Indutrade AB (publ) and BlueLinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indutrade AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A BlueLinx 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlueLinx has a consensus price target of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. Given BlueLinx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than Indutrade AB (publ).

Summary

BlueLinx beats Indutrade AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services. In addition, it provides valves, hydraulic and industrial equipment, measurement technology, construction materials, filters, pipes and pipe systems, auto repair, tools and transmission, industrial springs, water and wastewater, lighting, chemical technology, fasteners, electronics, vehicles, energy, springs, piston rings, press work, and valve channels. Indutrade AB (publ) was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Kista, Sweden.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

