Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.97.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $293,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 496,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,770,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

