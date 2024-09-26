Contrasting Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Destiny Media Technologies and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 5.20% 6.62% 5.89% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Cheetah Mobile”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 1.84 $340,000.00 $0.01 77.09 Cheetah Mobile $94.30 million 1.20 -$84.92 million N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Cheetah Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies



Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cheetah Mobile



Cheetah Mobile Inc. along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices. It also offers value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a delivery and reception robot, which includes marketing campaigns and services; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. In addition, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations, such as online shopping, video, online game, travel, and local information; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves mobile advertising networks and partners, e-commerce companies, mobile application developers, and mobile game developers, as well as individual customers. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

