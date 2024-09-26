Contrasting InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Accolade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $414.29 million 0.73 -$99.81 million ($1.16) -3.27

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 3 12 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InterCloud Systems and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Accolade has a consensus target price of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 207.49%.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Accolade -20.62% -20.30% -11.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Accolade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accolade beats InterCloud Systems on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

