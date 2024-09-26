Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 250,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,952,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,427,208.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PBF opened at $30.66 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

View Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.