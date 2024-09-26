Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Research Coverage Started at Melius Research

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $950.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $857.48.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $908.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $867.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.69. The firm has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $923.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.