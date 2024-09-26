Critical Contrast: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) & SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SolarWinds and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 0 5 0 0 2.00 Expensify 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

SolarWinds currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Expensify has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than SolarWinds.

This table compares SolarWinds and Expensify”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $758.74 million 2.83 -$9.11 million $0.07 180.86 Expensify $138.53 million 1.30 -$41.46 million ($0.48) -4.33

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 2.96% 7.14% 3.04% Expensify -22.41% -29.82% -16.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Expensify on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides automated network configuration, log and event management, security information and event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer products; a suite of application performance management software that enables visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers a suite of database performance management software that monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms; traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid models. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

