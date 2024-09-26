Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRR.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.53.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

