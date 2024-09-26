Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director James H. Miller Sells 1,006 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crown Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $6,854,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

