Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dayforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE:DAY opened at $58.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAY. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

