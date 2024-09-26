Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

