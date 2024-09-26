DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of DXCM opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,684,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

