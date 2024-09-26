Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) received a C$4.00 price target from investment analysts at Ventum Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The company has a market cap of C$483.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

