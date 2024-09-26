Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $79,425.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,761,000 after buying an additional 506,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 63.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after buying an additional 2,881,981 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dropbox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 314,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

