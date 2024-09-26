e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $3,210,395.60 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ELF opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.40. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.