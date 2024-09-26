e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $110.46 and last traded at $111.25. 732,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,752,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.83.

Specifically, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

