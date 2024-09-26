Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

