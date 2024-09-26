Etsy’s (ETSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

