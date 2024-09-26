Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Redburn Atlantic

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $119.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $452.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

