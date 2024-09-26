FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 336.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

FBLG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBLG. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,265,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

