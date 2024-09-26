FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.