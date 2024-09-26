Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.51.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOM

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.23. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.