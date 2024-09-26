Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $48.18. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 2,534,704 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $417,752,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

