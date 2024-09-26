Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $498.51 million, a P/E ratio of 231.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 933.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 154,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

