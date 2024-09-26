Global Icav Pilgrim Buys 750,000 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Stock

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,791,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,820,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 41,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $633,450.00.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SOC opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sable Offshore from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOC

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.