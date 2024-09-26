GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Down 68.0% in September

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ MSFL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 65,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,603. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10.
About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF
