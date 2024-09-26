Head to Head Contrast: Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) versus OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Free Report) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OneMain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sezzle and OneMain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMain 0 5 8 0 2.62

Profitability

OneMain has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given OneMain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMain is more favorable than Sezzle.

This table compares Sezzle and OneMain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle N/A N/A N/A OneMain 12.33% 20.63% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and OneMain”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneMain $4.56 billion 1.18 $641.00 million $5.13 8.77

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle.

Summary

OneMain beats Sezzle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc., a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It sells its products through its website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.