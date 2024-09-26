Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Rating Reiterated by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSCS opened at $4.37 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

