Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Rating Reiterated by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSCS opened at $4.37 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.
About Heart Test Laboratories
