Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
Heartland Express Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.66 million, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.56.
Insider Transactions at Heartland Express
In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,965,699.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. UBS Group lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
