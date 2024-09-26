Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Highway has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Highway Stock Up 1.4 %

Highway stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.03. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Highway Company Profile

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

