Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $391.88.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $396.95 on Monday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $401.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 43.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

