Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.88.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $396.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $401.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.26 and its 200-day moving average is $354.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

