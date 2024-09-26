Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

HLI stock opened at $159.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $162.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

