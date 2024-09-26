IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Lowered to $52.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

IDYA stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $12,299,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $679,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

