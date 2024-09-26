Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INVZ

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 338.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 8,127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,864 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668,684 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,715,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 444,823 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.