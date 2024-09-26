Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Purchases £10,710 in Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,710 ($14,341.19).

LON:BGS opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £342.80 million, a P/E ratio of -449.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 101.55 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.79).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

