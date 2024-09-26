Insider Buying: Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Major Shareholder Buys 282,420 Shares of Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alco Investment Co purchased 282,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,613.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 330,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Banzai International Price Performance
BNZI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Banzai International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $828.50.
Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
