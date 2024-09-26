Insider Buying: Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Major Shareholder Buys 282,420 Shares of Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alco Investment Co purchased 282,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,613.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 330,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BNZI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Banzai International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $828.50.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.21% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

