Insider Buying: Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Insider Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.58 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,374.50 ($11,900.34).
Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Temple & Webster Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Temple & Webster Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.