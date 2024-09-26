Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 5,159 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,283.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

