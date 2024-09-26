Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $257,500.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Energy Services of America Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.16.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
