Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $257,500.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Services of America by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 20.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

