Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 10,011 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Free Report ) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Report on FWONA

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.