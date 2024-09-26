Insider Selling: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Sells $91,000.00 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,655,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,357.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of GLT stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.73. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 230.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 138.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Glatfelter

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.