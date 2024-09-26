Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $401,139.36 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $401,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,782 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $465,969.42.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $21,217,000. GGV Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 658,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

