Insider Selling: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$28,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total value of C$28,200.00.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 2,700 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total value of C$3,807.00.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$26,224.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

RML opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$835.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

