Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$24,231.46 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total value of C$24,231.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106.02.

Robert Jalun Kiesman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,926 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$17,642.16.

SKE stock opened at C$11.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). On average, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

