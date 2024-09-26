Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Sells 36,367 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

