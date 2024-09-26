Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 31,086 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($90.26), for a total transaction of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,805,830.88).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.092 dividend. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Featured Stories

