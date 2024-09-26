IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 41 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($197.64).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Jonathan Gunby bought 41 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($204.23).

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 363 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($5.29). The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,268.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHP. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.49) to GBX 400 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.22) to GBX 400 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

