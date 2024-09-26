iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on September 30th

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5237 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $137.37 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.85.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
